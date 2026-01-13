Almost everyone in the Treasure Valley has two favorite coffee shops and they may not necessarily be the same brand.

Whether we choose Zero Six Coffee Fix on Parkcenter or Black Rock on Broadway has everything to do with what sort of day lies ahead. If it’s a lazy Saturday and we’ve got time to park, go inside and socialize while we wait for our drink, it’s Zero Six. If we’ve got places to be and people to see, it’s Black Rock’s drive-thru on the way to where we need to go.

From Starbucks to Dutch Bros, there’s no shortage of drive-thru coffee options in the Treasure Valley, but a Colorado-based chain is about to enter the group chat. A local owner is getting ready to open a Ziggi’s Coffee franchise near Eagle and Amity in Meridian.

According to the chain’s website, Ziggi’s was founded in Longmont, Colorado in 2004, when West Coast transplants Brandon and Camrin Knudsen fulfilled their dream of opening one of the finest locally-owned coffee shops around. Since then they’ve expanded to 22 states with Idaho slated to become the 23 once the Meridian locations open. Ziggi’s Coffee shops are known for getting involved with local schools and non-profits.

Ziggi's Coffee Embraces the Dirty Soda Trend

Like Dutch Bros. and Black Rock, Ziggi’s offers a variety of coffees, chais and teas, energy drinks and blended drinks. However, they beat the others to a trend that has exploded thanks to Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. After a successful test at their Mead, Colorado shop last year, Ziggi’s began offering a “dirty soda” menu. Dirty sodas are traditional favorites like Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Starry and Mountain Dew kicked up with cream, flavored syrups, fruit purees and more.

One of the creations includes the Ridin’ Dirty (Dr. Pepper, vanilla and coconut cream) which is pretty close to the drink Taylor Frankie-Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck choose. Other more colorful options include the Pool Party (Starry, coconut, strawberry, watermelon, coconut cream and strawberry boba) and Neon Wave (Mountain Dew, blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple and lime juice topped with raspberry cold foam.) Ziggi’s has over 20 combinations to choose from, but you can customize your own, too.

Ziggi’s Coffee finished #2 in the latest USA Today “10 Best” poll for best drive-thru coffee in America getting a special shoutout for memorable service. The finish bested local favorites Dutch Bros. (#4), Black Rock (#5) and The Human Bean (#8.)

The Meridian location hasn’t announced a grand opening date yet, but did launch a Facebook page that lists the address at 4801 S. Tavistock Ave.