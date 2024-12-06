The Strict Rule All Female In-N-Out Employees Must Follow in Idaho

It’s been a little over a year since people flocked to the grand opening of Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger at The Village at Meridian.

When that location opened, lines on opening day were anywhere from six to eight hours long! After the chaos subsided, multiple sources reported that Store 400 served more than 9,000 hamburgers on that first day. While the lines have definitely chilled out over the past year, many people say on a busy day you’ll still wait anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour for your food at the Meridian location.

When the Boise location at the Boise Towne Square Mall opened in October, the crowds weren’t nearly as crazy. Some say it’s because the novelty wore off once Idaho’s first location opened. Others say it’s a weird location. Either way, if you’re craving a Double-Double when you’re at your hangriest, you’ll probably have it in your hands in under 10 minutes at the Boise location.

Of course, Canyon County still has to make a drive to get their In-N-Out fix but the Nampa location looks pretty close to finished but no one’s got a credible prediction right now. Some people think it’ll be open by the end of the year. Others say that a Boise employee leaked that’ll be January. Another Facebook user said that the employees she’s talked to at Meridian and Boise have said February. We’ll have to wait and see. The fast food chain is notorious for making the announcement 24-48 hours before they open their doors.

Have You Noticed This at Either of Idaho’s In-N-Out Locations?

Employee uniforms at In-N-Out are almost as iconic as the burgers themselves but there’s something about them that you may not have spotted. There’s a subtle difference between the male and female outfits and the dress code is in play at every location, including the stores in Idaho.

Mashed stumbled across a Reddit thread where In-N-Out employees were discussing said dress code. That post revealed that female employees MUST wear the red, snapback style ball caps. According to a female employee that shared 10 secrets about what it’s really like to work at the popular burger chain, they may look great but are sort of a pain in the butt to style.

She noted that without bobby pins and tucking your hair in just the right way, the hats don’t fit correctly. If you dig through Reddit enough, you’ll see that’s a universal problem. In fact there’s an entire thread dedicated to swapping styles that will make the hats fit without looking weird or lumpy.

Meanwhile male employees are required to wear the paper hats unless they’re outside taking handheld orders on sunny days.

Non-Employees Want to Get Their Hands On In-N-Out Ball Caps

Even with the gripes female employees have about how weird the ball caps fit, that hasn’t stopped In-N-Out enthusiasts from wanting to wear one themselves. While the chain sells more than a dozen styles of In-N-Out hats through their company store, none of them are replicas of the employee hats. That means they have to get one from a former employee.

Those employees are looking for cash online by selling their hats on eBay! At press time, there are a handful of previously worn In-N-Out employee hats up for grabs ranging anywhere from $30-$120!

Mashed did quote a Reddit user who said that exceptions can be made if a person identifies as a different gender than the one they were assigned at birth, but it needs to be made known to their manager.

