Boise In-N-Out is Almost Finished; Get To Know Its Tasty Secret Menu

Back in 2022, we made a wish list of things that could replace the defunct Pier 1 near Boise Towne Square Mall. We’ll be honest, even though we had an In-N-Out Burger high on that list we never thought it would happen.

Flashforward to January 2024 and the Pier 1, which was vacant since 2020, finally came tumbling down. Who was responsible? None other than the beloved fast food burger chain. Construction on Idaho and the Treasure Valley’s second In-N-Out location was officially underway.

If you’ve driven past the construction site, you’ll notice that the Boise location is looking pretty close to finished. Facebook user, Natalie Nelson commented in the In-N-Out Burger Enthusiasts of Idaho group that the keys to the building were handed over from the contractor last week. Several others say that the Boise location is holding job interviews this week. All signs that opening day is getting close, but when?

Perhaps the most concrete answer comes from the Idaho Statesman who says that an In-N-Out representative told them they hope to open the Boise location by the end of October.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

As much as we LOVE In-N-Out, we’ll be completely honest. We’ve had food from their Meridian restaurant exactly once since it opened in December. While the lines have certainly died down since the 8 hour long lines the drive-thru saw on opening day, the last thing we want to do after a long day is fight Eagle Road and wait in line for a burger. We live in Southeast Boise and the mall location is going to be far more convenient if a snack attack hits.

Maybe you’ve got a similar reason for why you haven’t been to the Meridian location yet. In fact, you’ve never been to an In-N-Out at all. You only know they do a burger called the “Double-Double Animal Style” because you have an enthusiast in your life.

Well, then let us prepare you to be shocked. When you FINALLY visit the Boise location after its grand opening, you won’t find that burger on the menu board. You’ll see three burgers, French fries and shakes. If you’re in line behind an In-N-Ouy vet, you may hear them order something that sounds like a secret that you know and they don’t.

Well…you’re right. You’d be right! There is a secret and not-so-secret menu that veteran guests know very well. Want to get to know it so you can try something a little fancier when they FINALLY open near the Boise Towne Square Mall? Let us help!

