To say that 2025’s been busy at The Village at Meridian may be one of the biggest understatements of the year. From restaurants to retailers, the outdoor shopping area has welcomed a handful of new tenants. One of The Village’s most anticipated new retailers just confirmed its opening day!

Earlier this year, we told you that the space once occupied by Gordman’s was being divided into two suites. Nordstrom confirmed that they were turning one of those suites into the Treasure Valley’s second Nordstrom Rack store. Shortly after, Barnes and Noble added a Meridian location to their website and listed “October 2025” as their opening target date.

READ MORE: Fabletics Now Open at Boise Towne Square Mall, More Stores on the Way

Crews did a fantastic job of keeping the project on schedule and the new bookstore has confirmed that their opening day will be Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. They’ve got a full slate in-store events scheduled to introduce the Barnes and Noble brand to Meridian shoppers.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images loading...

Local author Raegan Fordemwalt will be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday and stick around for a book signing, meet-and-greet event afterward. On Thursday, October 16 they’re hosting a board game demonstration of an exclusive Barnes & Noble edition of “A Place for All My Books.” Saturday morning, the new store is bringing in the star of Alyssa Satin Capucilli’s children’s series “Biscuit.” The costumed character will be there for a special storytime event at 11:00 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

The store has already launched an Instagram account for their location so that the community can keep up with local events.

Nordstrom Rack Shares Details For Brand New Meridian Store

Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images loading...

As for Nordstrom Rack? The new Meridian location is slated to open on Thursday, October 23. According to a Facebook event created by the brand, there will be music, surprises and a chance to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack Gift Card at 8 a.m. The store itself opens at 9 a.m.

The retailers aren’t the only new openings in October 2025. Zao Modern Asian is set to open in the old Duck Donuts location on Friday, October 11.

What Other New Stores and Restaurants Have Opened at The Village in 2025?

Like we mentioned, 2025’s been a busy year for The Village. So far they’ve welcomed:

North Italia

Rancher Hat Bar

Aubergine Kitchen

Rowan (A piercing studio)

Evvie Bean’s Baby Boutique

Abercrombie & Fitch