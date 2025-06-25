Two years was worth the wait! For one night, thousands packed their way into Albertsons Stadium not to cheer on the Broncos, but to scream their lungs out at one big ass concert.

According to a Facebook post from Live Nation Mountain Region President, Creston Thornton, 36,000 people attended Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s sold out “Big Ass Stadium Tour” and helped make it the highest grossing single day event ever in the state of Idaho.

Boise State Knocked Hosting the Show Out of the Park

Two years ago, Boise State took a hit on social media after fans had to suffer through the chaotic mess that was the entry lines for Luke Combs’s show at Albertsons stadium. At that show, doors opened just 40 minutes before the first act. There was little to no guidance from security, stadium staff or volunteers as to which line was for which gate. People were being turned away by ticket takers after getting through security because they’d entered through the wrong gate.

Flash forward to 2025? Post Malone’s Boise concert was the easiest entry experience we’ve had since the Eras Tour in Denver. Entry points were clearly marked for those with or without floor tickets and there were dozens of nearly empty security lines available for you to cruise through.

The plaza environment in the tailgate lot solved a lot of the other issues Boise State took criticism for at the Luke Combs show. With merchandise tents, food trucks and bars available outside the stadium lines on the concourse were manageable and moved quickly. We also liked that you could leave the stadium, sneak out to the gated plaza for food/drinks/merch/to use a porta potty and re-enter the stadium.

Whatever research Boise State did into making concert day run smoothly, they got it right!

Partying on a Tuesday Night Was More Than Worth It for Post Malone + Jelly Roll Fans

Are we exhausted at work today? Yes, but the show was absolutely EPIC! From Jelly Roll’s anthems “I Am Not Okay” and “Need a Favor” to Post Malone blending country, pop and hip-hop together seamlessly, fans were on their feet all night long!

We asked our Facebook family to share their photos from what will be Idaho’s most talked about concert for years to come. Here’s a look at some of the best shots!