31 Items Banned from Boise State’s Post Malone and Jelly Roll Concert

Boise State may have skipped hosting a stadium concert in 2024, but the wait was worth it. We're just days away from what might be the biggest show of the summer!

Of course, we're talking about Post Malone and Jelly Roll's "Big Ass Stadium Tour" at Albertsons Stadium on Tuesday, June 24. We know that Jelly Roll drew a huge crowd at Boise Music Festival a few summers ago. When you add in Post Malone's fan base that spans several genres, the crowd at this show will be massive!

That's why organizers are being proactive in getting fans a detailed event timeline and information about the stadium's bag policy. Ticket holders received an email from the Boise State ticket office with the following timeline for the big night:

3 p.m. - Parking lots open

3:30 p.m. - Plaza entry opens for merch, concessions and beverages

4:30 p.m. - Gates open

6:30 p.m. - Concert begins

Their re-entry policy is identical to what you're used to at Albertsons Stadium during a Boise State game. That policy? No re-entry is permitted.

Albertsons Stadium Bag Policy Will Be in Effect

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

The university is approaching security at the concert the same way they do on game day. That means that small wallets under 6.5"x4.5", clear bags no larger than 12"x12"x6" and diaper bags will be allowed through the gates. All bags are subject to search.

Bag Check is Available at Albertsons Stadium

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

We're about to share a list of items that will NOT be allowed into the stadium during the concert, but if you accidentally bring one to the show, Boise State does offer bag check outside the Bronco Gym and outside the fence line south of the Nicholson Yanke Athletic Complex.

If you drop a bag, security will issue you a ticket that you'll use after the show to pick up your stuff. Any unclaimed items will be taken to the ticket office's lost and found and available for pick-up the next day.

Breeze Through Security by Leaving These Items at Home

We looked through the pre-concert advisory and the following items are prohibited from Albertsons Stadium. Take a good look at them to avoid a trip back to the car or having to leave your bag with security.

