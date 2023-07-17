Grammy Winners Will Unwrap Unforgettable Christmas Concert in Boise

Call it an early “Christmas in July” gift. A Grammy award-winning duo is bringing their astounding Christmas tour to ExtraMile Arena in Boise this December!

Are you the type of person that NEVER misses a Christmas special? If you forget to DVR it, you will absolutely track them down on Hulu the next day. Then you’re likely familiar with for KING + COUNTRY and their incredible version of “Little Drummer Boy” that appeared on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas in 2019. The energy, excitement and passion they infused into what’s normally a very mellow Christmas song resonated with audiences across the world. That performance, as well as other videos of the cover, have been viewed millions upon millions of times on YouTube.

They put the same passion into their 2020 album A Drummer Boy Christmas and released unforgettable versions of some of the most well know Christmas songs of all time like “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Joy to the World,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” And now? Boise’s going to have the opportunity to experience their extraordinary spin on Christmas in person!

The brothers just announced the dates for their “A Drummer Boy Christmas | The 2023 Tour Experience” and the tour is stopping at ExtraMile Arena on Friday, December 1!

If you love Christmas (and Christmas music) as much as we do, this is a show you absolutely do not want to miss. Here’s what you need to know to stuff your stocking with tickets.

Show: for KING + Country “A Drummer Boy Christmas | The 2023 Tour Experiene

When: Friday, December 1, 2023

Where: ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise

Tickets: Pre-sales will take place Tuesday, July 25-Thursday, July 27 before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster.

