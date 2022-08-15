10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023

It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!

Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)

It's a night that Boise won't soon forget! Not just because it was an incredible show, but because Brooks actually turned his Boise performance of "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton into a live music video for the single. The video has some incredible aerial shots of how packed Albertsons Stadium was. It's also full of crowd shots showing the crowd having the time of their lives! If you were at the first performance on Friday, July 19, 2019, there's a good chance you'll find yourself in the video.

The historic show proved that Boise State is open to hosting major concert events on The Blue, but eight months after Brooks played in Boise the COVID-19 pandemic threw a giant wrench in live music so the buzz over "who's next" fizzled out.

Flash forward to late Summer 2022 and live music is back in full force, so we thought it'd be fun to daydream about the possibility of another HUGE concert at Albertsons Stadium in 2023. The question, of course, is which artist has star power big enough to sell out nearly 40,000 seats in minutes like Garth Brooks did?

We polled our listeners and think that of all the suggestions put into the universe, these are the 10 artists/bands that would have the best shot of selling out the stadium for at least one night!

Editor's Note: We have no intel that a big concert will happen at Albertsons Stadium in 2023. Like the hit Marvel Disney+ series, this is just a fun game of "What If."

