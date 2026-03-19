With Boise State failing to get a bid to this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament or the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) it’s time to start looking forward to the future. Once spring sports wrap up for Boise State’s varsity teams, the Broncos charge into the Pac-12.

With Boise State, several former Mountain West rivals, Texas Tech and Gonzaga joining the conference, the Pac-12 will have nine full-time members. Since there will be some downtime between the end of this season and the beginning of fall sports, we decided to see where the universities of the new Pac-12 stack up off the field.

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U.S. News & World Report ranks universities based on factors like graduation rates, faculty resources and how well they prepare students for the real world. Seeing how the current and future members of the Pac-12 stacked up was interesting.

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Most of the schools are public institutions with similar enrollments. The outlier is Gonzaga, which is a private Catholic institution and a basketball-only member. Gonzaga’s enrollment is considerably smaller than the other schools in the conference, with an undergraduate enrollment of around 5,800. While no Pac-12 schools ranked in the top 100 universities in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, Gonzaga was close. They ranked at #102.

How do the other schools rank and where is Boise State in the mix? Here’s a look at how current and future members of the Pac-12 ranked.

U.S. News 2026 Ranking of The College of the Pac-12 U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on real outcomes, not game-day vibes. The biggest factors include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, academic reputation, financial strength, and how well graduates land jobs. So while your college memories might deserve their own leaderboard, this one is all about performance before, during, and after that diploma hits your hand. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

We're Bronco fans for life, but some of the comments on Reddit about where Boise State landed on this list were pretty funny, if you need a laugh.