While schools in some parts of the state will wait until after Labor Day to start the 2025-2026 school year, a significant amount of Idaho students are already back in the classroom.

As they’re getting settled into new schedules, signing up for extracurriculars and making new friends, a national publication is highlighting the best schools in the state. U.S. News & World Report recently updated their full ranking of 24,000 public high schools across the nation and 157 Idaho schools made their list.

How America’s Best High Schools Were Ranked

While ranking schools in the Gem State and beyond, U.S. News & World Report considered factors like a high school’s graduation rate, performance on state-required tests like the Idaho Standards Achievement Test and how well they prepared students for college. It’s no small challenge when graduation requirements can vary greatly from state-to-state.

After spending what I’m sure was countless hours analyzing data, the publication named BASICS Tucson North in Tucson, Arizona “America’s Best High School.” In their profile of the school, U.S. News & World Report explains that students going to their school must start taking Advanced Placement (AP) classes and tests in ninth grade, setting them up to participate in the AP Capstone program or the school’s only senior program.

It’s wild for me to picture taking AP classes freshman year, because the school I went to only offered AP Calculus. Things there have changed significantly since the Class of 2006 walked out the door with our diplomas. They now offer 13 AP classes.

Where Did Idaho’s High Schools Rank Nationwide?

As I mentioned earlier, 157 of Idaho’s high schools made the nationwide list, but it will take a bit of scrolling to find the first one. Ranking #1 in Idaho, Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy School is the first school to represent the Gem State. They received a nationwide ranking of #132.

Here’s a look at the 10 top ranked Idaho high schools:

1. Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy School (4904 N Duncan Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815)

The AP participation rate at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy School is 87% with 84% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 96%.

2. North Star Charter School (839 N Linder Rd, Eagle, ID 83616)

The AP participation rate at North Star Charter School is 94% with 84% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 78%.

3. Renaissance High School (1307 E Central Dr, Meridian, ID 83642)

The International Baccalaureate (IB) participation rate at Renaissance High School is 38% with 37% passing at least one IB exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 99%.

4. Sage International School (457 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise, ID 83706)

The IB participation rate at Sage International School is 77% with 60% passing at least one IB exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 88%.

5. Rockland Public School (321 E Center St, Rockland, ID 83271)

The AP participation rate at Rockland Public School is 95% with 33% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 95%.

6. McCall-Donnelly High School (401 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638)

The AP participation rate at McCall-Donnelly High School is 53% with 43% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 98%.

7. Timberline High School (701 E Boise Ave, Boise, ID 83706)

The AP participation rate at Timberline High School is 68% with 53% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 90%.

8. Century High School (7801 Diamondback Dr, Pocatello, ID 83204)

The AP participation rate at Century High School is 68% with 38% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 90%.

9. Boise Senior High School (1010 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702)

The AP participation rate at Boise Senior High School is 75% with 56% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 89%.

10. Twin Falls High School (1615 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301)

The AP participation rate at Twin Falls High School is 31% with 25% passing at least one AP exam. The school has a graduation rate of approximately 90%.