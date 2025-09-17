Now that backpacks have been broken in and new routines have been set, Idaho’s elementary classrooms are bustling with kids mastering multiplication tables, conquering their first chapter books and playing games at recess.

While the world has changed a lot since you and I were in elementary school, you know your kids are forming life-long memories that will shape who they become. I’m pushing 40 and still remember the first day of kindergarten where our teacher introduced us to the Letter People by hiding Mr. H and his “horrible hair” in the hallway.

Our third grade teachers made learning multiplication and division fun by incentivizing passing a timed quiz with the promise of banana splits. For each factor we passed, we got to color in parts of a banana split. We’re talking about everything from the bowl and banana to the scoops of ice cream and toppings. At the end of the unit, we got to enjoy everything we earned during an in-class banana split party.

While kids aren’t learning these lessons on overhead projectors and chalkboards like we were, the goal remains unchanged. Elementary schools aim to blend learning with fun to give kids a strong foundation of knowledge.

National Report Unveils Idaho's Top 10 Elementary Schools in 2025

And according to a new set of U.S. News & World Report rankings, plenty of Idaho schools are doing just that. The publication ranked more than 103,000 elementary and middle schools, including 578 in Idaho, using data that showed proficiency in math and reading. They also factored in student backgrounds, demographics and student-teacher ratios.

Here’s a look at the schools they chose as the 10 top ranked elementary schools in Idaho.

1: North Idaho Stem Charter Academy | 15633 North Meyer Road, Rathdrum

Students at or above proficient level for math: 92%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 92%

2: Harrison Elementary School | 13030 East O’Gara Road, Harrison

Students at or above proficient level for math: 85%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 85%

3: Paramount Elementary | 550 West Producer Drive, Meridian

Students at or above proficient level for math: 84%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 82%

4: Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities | 311 North 9th Street, Coeur d’Alene

Students at or above proficient level for math: 77%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 87%

5: Edahow Elementary School | 2020 Pocatello Creek Road, Pocatello

Students at or above proficient level for math: 82%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 82%

6: Highlands Elementary School | 3434 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Students at or above proficient level for math: 77%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 82%

7: Collister Elementary School | 4426 Catalpa Drive, Boise

Students at or above proficient level for math: 77%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 82%

8: Thomas Jefferson Charter | 1209 Adam Smith Ave, Caldwell

Students at or above proficient level for math: 69%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 78%

9: Pioneer School of the Arts | 13255 West McMillan Road, Boise

Students at or above proficient level for math: 77%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 81%

10: Galileo Magnet School | 4735 West Saguaro Drive, Eagle

Students at or above proficient level for math: 79%

Students at or above proficient level for reading: 85%

*North Idaho Stem Charter and Thomas Jefferson Charter are K-12 schools. It appears that the data for math and reading proficiency was blended to include the entire student body.