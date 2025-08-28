When it comes to education in Idaho, some schools shine brightly for their academic performance. U.S. News & World Report recently released their rankings of top high schools across the nation.

The annual ranking doesn’t just highlight the Idaho schools who are top performers. The data also gives us a clearer picture of schools where there is room for improvement.

The publication included 24,000 high schools across the nation in its most recent set of rankings, including 157 Idaho high schools. Six factors went into establishing a final score for each of the schools on the list. Here’s a look at those factors and how much of the total score they made up:

College Readiness 30%

State Assessment Proficiency 20%

State Assessment Performance 20%

Underserved Student Performance 10%

College Curriculum Breadth 10%

Graduation Rate 10%

We’ve already taken a look at the top performing schools on the list, but now it's time to flip the script and look at which Idaho high schools landed near the bottom.

While these schools may rank lower on the list, that doesn’t mean they aren’t full of hard-working students and teachers who want to see them excel, but it does highlight unique challenges some communities face.

Once U.S. News & World Report reached #104, these schools were all given a rank of “#104-157 in Idaho rankings.” Some have high graduation rates, but their low or nonexistent college readiness schools dropped them to the bottom of the list.

Wilder Middle/High School - Wilder, ID

Graduation Rate - 91% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 143

100% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Wendell High School - Wendell, ID

Graduation Rate - 71% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 329

Reading Proficiency - 62%

Weiser High School - Weiser, ID

Graduation Rate - 82% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 529

Mathematics Proficiency - 29% | Reading Proficiency - 64%

Teton High School - Driggs, ID

Graduation Rate - 90% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 606

Reading Proficiency - 47%

Technical Careers High School - Idaho Falls, ID

Graduation Rate - 95% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 107

15% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Sugar-Salem High School - Sugar City, ID

Graduation Rate - 91% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 591

Mathematics Proficiency - 30% | Reading Proficiency - 43%

Snake River High School - Blackfoot, ID

Graduation Rate - 96% | College Readiness - 13.1 | Enrollment 9-12 - 603

Reading Proficiency - 41%

Shelley Senior High School - Shelley, ID

Graduation Rate - 91% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 785

Reading Proficiency - 49%

Salmon High School - Salmon, ID

Graduation Rate - 74% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 236

Mathematics Proficiency - 21% | Reading Proficiency 41%

Ririe High School - Ririe, ID

Graduation Rate - 83% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 233

Mathematics Proficiency - 27% | Reading Proficiency - 60%

Rimrock Jr-Sr High School - Bruneau, ID

Graduation Rate - 96% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 81

Reading Proficiency - 45%

Priest River Lamanna High School - Priest River, ID

Graduation Rate - 66% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 274

30% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Potlatch Jr/Sr High School - Potlatch, ID

Graduation Rate - 94% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 128

25% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Payette High School - Payette, ID

Graduation Rate - 79% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 364

Reading Proficiency - 54%

Pathways in Education: Nampa - Nampa, ID

Graduation Rate - 16% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 290

Mathematics Proficiency - 0%

Parma High School - Parma, ID

Graduation Rate - 95% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 330

Reading Proficiency - 60%

Orofino High School - Orofino, ID

Graduation Rate - 72% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 239

Mathematics Proficiency - 20% | Reading Proficiency - 43%

North Fremont Jr-Sr High School - Ashton, ID

Graduation Rate - 85% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 187

32% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

New Plymouth High School - New Plymouth, ID

Graduation Rate - 94% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 290

Reading Proficiency - 54%

Mountain Home Senior High School - Mountain Home

Graduation Rate - 77% | College Readiness - 8.8 | Enrollment 9-12 - 894

Mathematics Proficiency - 20% | Reading Proficiency - 45%

Melba High School - Melba, ID

Graduation Rate - 87% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 268

Mathematics Proficiency - 45% | Reading Proficiency - 57%

Lincoln High School - Idaho Falls, ID

Graduation Rate - 60% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 136

37% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Lapwai High School - Lapwai, ID

Graduation Rate - 76% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 149

21% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Lakeside High School - Plummer, ID

Graduation Rate - 50% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 123

64% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Kuna High School - Kuna, ID

Graduation Rate - 82% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 1,640

Mathematics Proficiency - 29% | Reading Proficiency - 60%

Jerome High School - Jerome, ID

Graduation Rate - 79% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 1,156

Reading Proficiency - 44%

Kellogg High School - Kellogg, ID

Graduation Rate - 82% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 300

36% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Idaho Technical Career Academy - Meridian, ID

Graduation Rate - 67% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 -127

Idaho City High School - Idaho City, ID

Graduation Rate -88% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 104

Reading Proficiency - 51%

Homedale High School - Homedale, ID

Graduation Rate - 92% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 410

Science Proficiency - 15% | Reading Proficiency - 47%

Hansen Jr/Sr High School - Hansen, ID

Graduation Rate - 75% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 88

Reading Proficiency - 58%

Garden Valley School - Garden Valley, ID

Graduation Rate - 88% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 94

Mathematics Proficiency - 34% | Reading Proficiency - 46%

Filer High School - Filer, ID

Graduation Rate - 79% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 488

Reading Proficiency - 66%

Eagle Academy - Eagle, ID

Graduation Rate - 47% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 190

39% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Council Jr/Sr High School - Council, ID

Graduation Rate - 75% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 76

31% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Clearwater Valley Jr-Sr - Kooskia, ID

Graduation Rate - 53% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 115

Mathematics Proficiency - 32% | Reading Proficiency - 48%

Challis Jr-Sr High School - Challis, ID

Graduation Rate - 70% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 100

36% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Burley Senior High School - Burley, ID

Graduation Rate - 92% | College Readiness - 5.5 | Enrollment 9-12 - 1,024

Mathematics Proficiency - 25% | Reading Proficiency - 42% | Science Proficiency - 30%

Buhl High School - Buhl, ID

Graduation Rate - 78% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 365

36% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

Blackfoot High School - Blackfoot, ID

Graduation Rate - 89% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 1,243

Mathematics Proficiency - 28% | Reading Proficiency - 58%

Bennett Mountain High School - Mountain Home, ID

Graduation Rate - 89% | College Readiness - 10.6 | Enrollment 9-12 - 103

49% of students considered economically disadvantaged by U.S. News & World Report

American Falls High School - American Falls, ID

Graduation Rate - 86% | College Readiness - N/A | Enrollment 9-12 - 442

Science Proficiency - 30% | Reading Proficiency - 50%