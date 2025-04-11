Normally when you come across a set of rankings about schools in Idaho, they’re full of stats like test scores or graduation rates. This list is a little bit different.

As we’re sitting down to write this, we’re a few days away from the deadline to file your income tax returns. That means the number at the top of last year’s W-2 is probably pretty fresh in your mind. Ever wonder how that number compares to the education leaders in charge of your child’s school district?

If you have, that information is more accessible than you think it is! We only became aware of the Transparent Idaho website a few months ago and it’s absolutely fascinating. Idaho State Controller, Brandon Woolf, and his staff have worked to put together a searchable database of where your tax dollars are going.

The data includes the salaries of government employees at the state, county and city level, as well education salaries. According to the Transparent Idaho website, the goal of sharing this information is to offer insight into the roles and compensation structures that support Idaho’s educational operations.

So we dove in and tracked that information for the top certified education careers. Before we break down the Top 10, here’s a few things that we noticed:

All of Idaho’s top education earners are in some sort of superintendent role

Every salary on the list is above $180,000

All 10 of these individuals out earn Governor Little, who’s annual salary is $151,400

