Something about January makes people think differently about how they’re earning a paycheck. Maybe it’s that feeling of a clean slate that comes with a new year. Maybe it’s increasing fears that AI will somehow make them obsolete. Or maybe they’re now accepting that doing more with less has become the norm in our current economic climate.

Those factors are causing more Idahoans to rethink what they actually want from work. Is it stability? Growth? More money? Flexibility? Or are they just tired of a job where they feel isolated, burned out or stuck? Job satisfaction will always vary from person to person, but the desire to feel secure and valued is human nature no matter what your goals are. If you feel like that’s lacking in your current role, you may be considering a career switch in 2026.

READ MORE: Boise's Most Popular Jobs and Their Salaries

U.S. News & World Report’s new list of the Best Jobs for 2026 may be able to guide you if you’re looking for something new. While putting together the list, they analyzed salary data, job growth and employment trends on a national level based on numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How U.S. News Ranked the Best Jobs for 2026

The jobs they chose were based on factors like how many openings are expected nationwide through 2034 and how stable and in-demand those careers are. Ultimately, jobs that offered good pay, steady hiring and long-term opportunity ranked the highest.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, national rankings aren’t always a one-size-fits-all situation. A job that pays well or is in high demand in another part of the country may not provide as much opportunity or similar paychecks in Idaho. That’s why we took a closer look at what the top 10 “best jobs” on their list looked like closer to home.

What the Best Jobs Pay in Idaho

Below, you’ll find the U.S. News & World Report rankings cross-referenced with data from the Idaho Department of Labor that shows the normal starting salary, median salary and number of Idahoans currently working in each career on the list. These should give you a more realistic snapshot of what potential job opportunities look like in the Gem State.

America's 10 Best Jobs for 2026 + What They Pay in Idaho Below, we take a closer look at careers highlighted by U.S. News & World Report and how they translate locally. Each image breaks down national pay alongside Idaho-specific salary and employment data from the Idaho Department of Labor. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart