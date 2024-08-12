These Idaho Schools Are Making a Big Switch to 4-Day Weeks

Whether it was the Friday after Thanksgiving or a Monday holiday like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day or Memorial Day, as a kid there were few things better than knowing you had a short school week.

It meant you could enjoy an extra day of waking up whenever you wanted, watching the Price is Right, playing a marathon day of Mario Kart and having pizza rolls for lunch. It was one less day you had to spend working on a book report or calculus homework. You were in school so long ago that the concept of having a three-day weekend every weekend seems so foreign, but it’s about to become a reality for three more school districts as summer break comes to a close.

More Idaho Schools Move to a 4-Day School Week

According to records listed on the Idaho Department of Education’s website, just 10 school districts and two charter schools in Idaho were using a four day school week during the 2006-2007 school year. That number grew steadily and during the last school year, 74 school districts and 20 charter schools were on that schedule.

Now three more districts are joining the list.

Teton School District

In the Teton School District, teachers who spoke in favor of the change are looking forward to having that built-in extra day for collaboration time with fellow educators and they believe that time will lead to great improvements in their schools.

With the four day schedule, kids will be in class for 145 days in 2024-2025. The first day of school is August 26 with the school year concluding on June 5.

Nampa School District

Nampa hopes that their move to the four day weeks in their district will save money and improve teacher retention. KTVB reports that Nampa is the largest school district in the state using a four day week.

Nampa students will be in class for 150 days in 2024-2025 with school beginning on August 19 and wrapping up on June 5.

Emmett School District

Emmett believes that the move will improve the culture and climate in their schools when kids get to spend extra time with their families.

On their new schedule, kids in first through eighth grades will be in class for 150 days. High school students will attend class for 148 days. The first day of school is August 19 and the school year is scheduled to wrap up on June 5.

