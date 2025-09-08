From Jimmy Fallon to Mark Wahlberg, Idaho’s no stranger to celebrity sightings. However, when they happen they’re usually just one celebrity and their partner or family. That wasn’t the case this past weekend when a celebrity wedding drew some of the biggest names in Hollywood to Idaho!

Fans of Amazon Prime’s The Boys spinoff Gen V may recognize the celebrity groom as “Golden Boy,” while fans of HBO’s The White Lotus know him as “Saxon Ratliff.” Patrick Schwarzenegger married his long-term girlfriend Abby Champion in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday, September 6.

The Daily Mail reports that the venue was the ultra-exclusive Gozzer Ranch, but the celebrity guests arrived on a boat that should look familiar to any Idahoan that’s enjoyed a scenic lake cruise while vacationing in North Idaho. One of the paparazzi photos the publication got hold of shows guests on what is clearly a “Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises” ferry boat. That’s the very same company that hosts the magical Christmas lights cruises around CDA’s “Holiday Light Show.”

Between Patrick being an actor, his now wife being a famous model and his famous parents, it’s no surprise that there were a ton of celebrities at the ceremony. Notable faces at the wedding included:

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Father of the Groom)

Maria Shriver (Mother of the Groom)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Sister and Brother-In-Law of the Groom)

Rob Lowe (Actor)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus Co-Star)

The Schwarzenegger family is no stranger to Idaho as Patrick’s father has owned a home in Ketchum for decades. The couple themselves have been known to vacation in North Idaho.

Patrick and Abby now join a list of other Idaho celebrity weddings along with:

Jared Padalecki and Genevie Cortese (Sun Valley)

Beth Behrs & Michael Gladis (Victor)

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich (Couple has since divorced, but they got married in CDA, too)

