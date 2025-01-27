Huge Celebrity Surprises Small Idaho Coffee Shop With a Visit

Whether you’re trying to warm up after running trails at Camel’s Back or just catching up with friends, there’s a little coffee house in the North End that’s always packed. That little coffee shop just served a very famous face!

While most of the country gets Idaho mixed up with Iowa or thinks we’re nothing but potato fields, some big name stars feel right at home when they’re visiting. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell, Mark Walberg…all of them have been spotted in the Gem State more than once in the past few years. We think it’s pretty cool that Idaho has won them over.

But…we think that it’s even cooler that a major Hollywood star who was born and raised in the Treasure Valley comes back to visit so often! Of course, we’re talking about Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul. During his latest visit, Aaron stopped by to support a family owned and operated coffee house in Hyde Park!

The baristas shared some photos of the visit and it looks like they even taught Aaron a thing or two about making a beverage that soothes the soul!



Aaron still has family, including his parents, in the Treasure Valley so it’s no surprise that he’s back in the area so often. We just think it’s so cool that while he’s home for a visit he supports local small businesses!

Aaron Paul Wasn’t the ONLY Celebrity Recently Spotted in Idaho

A few weeks ago, we told you that Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, and his family spent the holidays in Sun Valley. Apparently they really enjoyed the trip because he just posted a huge carousel of pictures of the time his family spent there. Like Aaron, Jimmy supported local businesses, giving a big shout out to Grumpy’s. Here are some cool shots from his trip!

