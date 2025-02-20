15 Delicious Cereals That You Will NEVER Find in Idaho Again

With streaming services at their fingertips, your kids will never know a time where they had to wait until Saturday morning to watch their favorite cartoons. But you? You remember what it was like waking up and watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Garfield and Friends and the Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

You remember those shows almost as clearly as you do shoving a spoon into a bowl of surgery cereal that your parents caved and bought you during their latest run to Albertsons. You may even remember the commercials that made you crave them!

READ MORE: 50 Sodas Now Discontinued and Gone Forever in Idaho

An Idaho Legend Starred in a 1990s Cereal Commercial

Kids all over America have a similar walk down memory lane, but only kids in Idaho were watching a local legend in the making without realizing it! If you’re a ‘90s kid, you know doubt remember when Kellogg’s Corn Pops used the slogan “Gotta have my pops” but back in the 1990s. But you probably didn’t recognize the face in one of their iconic commercials when it aired in 1999.

Yup, that’s none other than Idaho’s own Aaron Paul! Before he was launched to stardom in his breakout role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, Aaron did a lot of commercial work. In fact, he brought up this very commercial while walking the red carpet at the 2014 Emmys. He told E! Host Giuliana Rancic that it was one of his very first jobs when he moved from Idaho to Los Angeles.

Get our free mobile app

In that interview he loathed the commercial because he thought he had made it when he got to say one of the most memorable lines in cereal marketing history, only to go eight months without landing another gig afterwards. Persistence paid off. He won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor just a few hours after he spoke to Rancic.

You Can Still Get Your Pops, But You’ll Never Find These Cereals In Idaho Again

Corn Pops are one of those cereals from the 80s and 90s that are still around, but other cereals didn’t have the same staying power. We gathered up some of the most nostalgic cereals 80s, 90s and 2000s kids grew-up with that you can’t find in Idaho stores anymore.

Were any of these YOUR favorite to enjoy with Saturday morning cartoons?

15 Delicious Cereals That You Won't Find in Idaho Ever Again We wouldn't exactly call any of these discontinued cereals "healthy" but some of these you can still smell just by looking at the box! How many times did you convince your parents to put them in the cart at Albertsons back in the day? The dates listed are the dates they were removed from shelves. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart