Boise Music Festival Favorites Return With Phenomenal 2025 Summer Tour Stop

Whether it was their cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” that they performed as the sun set over Expo Idaho at Boise Music Festival 20214 or the one they did of the Eagles’ “Hotel California” the day after Randy Meisner passed, you know that you get goosebumps every time steps on the stage in the Treasure Valley!

If you’ve NEVER had the chance to experience Train live in concert, you’ve been depriving yourself. It’s one of the most incredible shows you’ll ever experience and lucky for you, you’re going to have the opportunity to check that one off your bucket list this summer.

Right now, Pat Monahan and the rest of the band is getting ready to take to the seas for their eighth annual “Sail Across the Sun” cruise to Cozumel, Mexico with Matt Nathanson, KT Tunstall, Jon Foreman of Switchfoot and more.

But when they get back, they’re kicking off a summer tour with ‘90s favorite Edwin McCain! That tour will be coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 10!

Train Tour Opener With O.A.R. And Natasha Bedingfield In Las Vegas Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

It only takes seeing Train once to prove that they will blow you away when you see them perform live and you’ll be surprised how many of their songs you know all the words to! If you want to grab your tickets, here’s what you need to know!

Show: Train with special guest Edwin McCain

When: Wednesday, September 10

Where: Ford Idaho Amphitheater, 16200 N Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa

Tickets: Insider venue presale starts Thursday, January 30 at 10 a.m. General on sale to follow on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online through ICtickets.com. Tickets range from $45 (GA Lawn) to $99.50 (GA Pit.)