If you made any sort of New Year’s resolution dealing with diets or improving what you eat, one of the biggest tests of your willpower is here. The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council is kicking off their cookie season on Friday, January 9.

Idaho Girl Scouts Introduce New Flavor to Replace Discontinued Cookies

We’re not ashamed to admit it. There are several boxes of discontinued Girl Scout cookies in our freezer right now. If you’re a big fan of the organization’s sweet treats, you may remember that it announced that 2025 would be the final year for two flavors “Toast-Yay!” and “S’mores” cookies.

READ MORE: Why You May Not Be Able to Find Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies in Boise

The discontinuation of the “S’mores” flavor didn’t exactly rock Boise cookie lovers. The flavor, which was introduced in 2017, hasn’t been available in our area since the local council switched from Little Brownie Bakers to ABC Bakers as their provider in 2023. However, if you knew someone in North Idaho, you could get your hands on them since the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho still use Little Brownie Bakers.

eBay/WaxingPoetic eBay/WaxingPoetic loading...

Meanwhile, the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage in the Boise area sold the ABC Bakers’ French toast-inspired cookie - the “Toast-Yay!” The flavor originally debuted in 2021 and officially retired after four years.

eBay/curiosd_70 eBay/curiosd_70 loading...

We’re not overly surprised to find people trying to sell the discontinued cookies on eBay at a price much higher than they were originally offered. Single packages of both flavors are selling for around $30-35.

Meet Idaho's Newest Girl Scout Cookie

eBay/KLOSET VIEWZ eBay/KLOSET VIEWZ loading...

Instead of making two different flavors, both ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers will provide a new cookie called “Exploremores.” Inspired by Rocky Road ice cream, they’re described as:

Sandwich cookies with chocolate, marshmallow and almond flavored creme

The new flavor will be available through your favorite neighborhood Girl Scout or at cookie booths later on this year. Cookie booth sales in the Boise area begin on February 20 and end around March 15.