Girl Scouts Are Rolling Out A Brand New Cookie In 2023 And Idahoans Are Going To Love It

As if you needed another reason to look forward to Girl Scout Cookie Season, the Girl Scouts just announced they're going to be offering a new cookie in 2023!

This is something to get excited about, because it's going to be a sister-cookie to one of our favorite classic cookies. I'm already planning my order because I know I'll be trying it this year. In 2023, the Girl Scouts will be offering...

The Raspberry Rally! This new cookie is a sister-cookie to the favorite Thin Mints. The Raspberry Rally will feature crispy cookies infused with raspberry flavor, and dipped in chocolate coating. While Thin Mints are infused with mints, that will be a raspberry flavoring here.

It's also marking a first for the Girl Scouts. The Raspberry Rally will be the first cookie to be exclusively online for direct shipment. This is the most excited I've been for a new cookie in a while.

Once I read about it I simply couldn't stop thinking about Girl Scout Cookies. Is it time yet? Why has nobody came to my door yet? Turns out, it's not time to panic...yet.

According to their website, Girl Scout councils conduct their cookie season for roughly a six-to-eight-week period every year. Usually, this happens between January and April, but sometimes it will happen as early as September. Hey, that's next month!

To celebrate the release of the new cookie. I made a list of my favorite Girl Scout Cookies. I took them all and ranked them from best to worst. I hate using the word "worst" here, because even the last place cookie is still fantastic.

Here's my list of favorite Girl Scout Cookies ranked last to first. How did I do?

I know that Thin Mints are a crowd favorite, but I can't put it above the Tagalongs. Mmm that peanut butter and chocolate gets me every time. Can't be beat.

I had to put the new one last because I haven't tried it yet. It wouldn't be fair to have it beat something that I've tried. Just not fair. So, next year's rankings will have to be revisited, because I bet I'm really going to like the Raspberry Rally.

Every year I look forward to Girl Scout Cookie Season. Do you keep them in the fridge? They get even better. Especially the Samoas and the Tagalongs...and the Thin Mints...okay it's all of them.

Cookies not your thing? That's okay! Can't be for everyone. Here are the best dessert places in Boise, and it's not all cookies.

