Popular Home Improvement Store Will Close All Idaho Stores for 24 Hours

It seems like there hasn’t been a week that’s gone by in 2025 where a major retailer hasn’t disappointed Idaho shoppers by filing for bankruptcy or announcing the closure of some of their locations.

By the end of the year, Idaho will permanently say goodbye to the existence of Big Lots, Joann Fabrics and Forever 21. Large department stores like Macy’s, JCPenney and Kohl’s have all opted to close one of their Idaho locations. Advance Auto Parts has also been quietly closing locations across the state following last year’s announcement that they were closing 747 stores in the United States.

However, the announcement that Lowe’s is closing the 8 Idaho locations listed below is being met with praise, not disappointment.

Boise: 7900 West Overland

Coeur 'd Alene: 901 Appleway Ave

Idaho Falls: 925 E 17th Street

Meridian: 3400 N Eagle Rd

Meridian: 305 West Overland Rd

Nampa: 1400 Nampa-Caldwell Blvd

Pocatello: 650 Bullock Street

Twin Falls: 1350 Blue Lakes Blvd

Lowe’s Closing All Idaho Stores for 24 Hours on Sunday, April 20

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida Sean Rayford, Getty Images

That’s because the closure is temporary. For the past six years, Lowe’s has made the decision to give their 300,000+ associates, including those living and working in Idaho, the day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families.

While more and more retailers are choosing to close their doors on major holidays like Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, many major companies remain split over whether or not they should be open on Easter. Customers are applauding Lowe’s for the decision to remain on the list of stores who do observe the holiday.

Are Lowe’s Competitors Open on Easter 2025?

Home Depot Beat Estimates In 4th Quarter Earnings Report Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

That said, we know that not every family has kids or grandkids to celebrate the holiday with. Adults without kids or empty nesters may want to take advantage of sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to spend the day working in the yard or garden and may consider one of Lowe’s competitors to cover their needs on Easter.

D&B Supply won’t be of much help as they’re traditionally closed on Easter, as well. However, Home Depot will have all of its 11 Idaho locations open regular hours on April 20.

What Other Stores are Closed on Easter?

Like we mentioned, Lowe’s is on a growing list of retailers giving their employees the day off. Here’s a look at other retailers that will be closed in Idaho this weekend.