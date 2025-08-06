Whether you’re slathering it over corn-on-the-cob or using it to bake Snickerdoodles, butter’s a staple that you’ll find in thousands of Idaho homes. Unfortunately, there’s a possibility that some recently recalled butter may be in your fridge. Here’s what you should know.

Massive Butter Recall Hits Idaho Grocery Retailers

This recall may sound familiar, because it was initially issued on July 14. According to the recall notice shared on the FDA’s website, Bunge North America is recalling 64,000 pounds or 1,800 cases of their butter due to a labeling error that omitted milk allergens from the label.

When those with a milk allergy are exposed to milk proteins, they can experience a wide range of symptoms. Some are mild like itching, hives, mild swelling and tearing or redness of the eyes. However, those with severe allergies can experience dangerous symptoms like trouble breathing, repeated vomiting, changes in mood or behavior, dizziness and a drop in blood pressure.

The recall resurfaced after the FDA elevated the recall to the second-highest risk level, a Class II, on July 30.

Which Butter Products Are Affected?

Unlike other recent recall notices, this one did NOT include a picture of the packaging. The recall notice explains that the butter was packed in white paperboard cases. Each of the cases held 36 one-pound blocks.

Product Name: NH European Style Butter Blend (Produced by Bunge Oils)

Product Number: 5023937

UPC Code: 1 00 78684 73961 2

Lot Code: 5064036503

The recall notice also did not identify which states or stores the recalled butter was distributed to. It simply says that it went through 12 distribution centers in the United States and one in the Dominican Republic. That means the recalled product could very well be circulating in Idaho.