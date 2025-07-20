When Idaho temperatures soar into the triple digits, there are certain summer essentials you should never leave the house without. Sunglasses, sunscreen, bottled water and if we’re being completely honest? Extra deodorant.

You do NOT want to be the person at a concert at the Ford Idaho Center giving off a funk strong enough to make people move to a new spot on the lawn. That’s what makes the timing of this latest recall less than ideal!

According to a new recall notice from the FDA, the manufacturers of Power Stick deodorant are recalling 67,000 cases of their product that was sold nationwide at popular retailers including Walmart, Dollar Tree and Amazon.

Unlike other recent recalls like turkey bacon that may have been contaminated with listeria or chicken sausage that may contain plastic pieces, this one is a little harder to explain. The reason for the recall is listed as cGMP deviations. The abbreviation stands for current Good Manufacturing Practices which are a set of guidelines that companies are expected to follow to make sure their products are safe and made the right way.

Woman applying deodorant on her armpit

A cGMP deviation doesn’t necessarily mean that the deodorant is dangerous. That could mean it was produced in an unsanitary facility, wasn’t properly tested, or that part of the process was done incorrectly. We don’t know in this case, because the manufacturer hasn’t added additional details to the recall or responded to a request for comment from major media outlets.

The FDA, however, told USA Today that they recommend throwing away the recalled deodorant or returning them to the store where you bought them. Here’s a look at the products, UPC codes and lot numbers affected.

Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL

UPC Code: 815195019313

Affected Lot Numbers: 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL

UPC Code: 815195018194

Affected Lot Numbers: 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 1.8 oz/ 53 mL

UPC: 815195018224

Affected Lot Numbers: 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221