For thousands of Idahoans, coffee isn’t just part of the morning. It is the morning. So when there’s a recall for coffee that you brew at home? That’s a big problem.

When I get to work in the morning, there’s only four of us in the building. There’s no reason for me to interact with the other three, so my co-workers are pretty safe from my ugly “no coffee, no conversation” personality. By the time someone speaks to me, I’ve been to the break room and filled up my mug with hot, liquid, caffeine goodness.

READ MORE: 15 Amazon Items Sold in Idaho Now Under Important Safety Recalls

My husband isn’t so lucky. He’s had to learn the hard way to not interact with me before I make my coffee at home on weekends.

Whether you only brew at home on the weekends like I do or you’re someone who’s got a timer set to brew that coffee before you get out of bed every day of the week, there’s an important coffee recall you need to know about.

Instant Coffee Sold in Idaho Recalled for Potential Glass

On August 11, Clover Valley issued a voluntary recall of instant coffee that was sold at Dollar General stores in Idaho and a significant number of other states. According to the recall notice posted on the US Food & Drug Administration’s website, a customer informed Dollar General employees that they may have found glass fragments in their coffee.

Get our free mobile app

Swallowing glass could lead to damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth or throat or perforation of the intestine. Dollar General says they haven’t received reports of an actual injury as a result of glass in the Clover Valley coffee, but they’re not taking chances.

That’s why they’re instructing customers with 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee bearing the following UPC, lot numbers and best-by dates to discard it immediately. They can reach out to Dollar General for a full refund.

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Other Recent Idaho Food and Product Recalls You Need to Know About