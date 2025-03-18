Major Retail Chain With Idaho Locations Shutting Down Nearly 100 Stores

Forever 21. Macy’s. JC Penney. Kohl’s. Advance Auto Parts. JoAnn Fabrics. Big Lots. What do these major national brands have in common?

Did you guess “they filed for bankruptcy?” That’s a solid guess since three of them have. Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024. JoAnn Fabrics filed for their second bankruptcy in a year on January 15. Forever 21 was the most recent to file. They entered their second bankruptcy on Sunday, March 16.

Macy’s, JC Penney, Kohl’s and Advance Auto Parts have NOT recently filed for bankruptcy but like all of the other brands we mentioned, they have admitted that they are struggling financially. As a result, these brands have made the decision to close some or all of their locations to stop the bleeding.

Dollar General Planning to Close Locations in 2025

Dollar General Cuts Financial Outlook Amid Current Economic Climate Brandon Bell, Getty Images loading...

Now it appears that another popular discount retailer will be joining them. The USA Today reports that following the release of their Q4 earnings report, Dollar General plans to close nearly 100 of their Dollar General branded stores.

Across the Dollar General name and several of their other concepts like DGMarket, DGX and Popshelf, the retailer has over 20,000 physical locations across the United States. That means the impending closures represent a very small part of their portfolio.

They have not yet released a list of locations slated for closures.

Why is Dollar General Closing Locations?

Dollar General Shares Drop After Weak Quarterly Earnings Outlook Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

In the earnings report, the company explains that they’re doing an optimization review of its portfolio and taking a deeper look at individual store performance, how they’re expected to perform in the future and other factors.

They hope that by closing a handful of weaker stores, they’re setting themselves up to better serve the communities that Dollar General and its other brands call home.

How Many Dollar General Locations Are in Idaho?

Dollar General Shares Drop After Weak Quarterly Earnings Outlook Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

Right now, Dollar General has eight locations in Idaho and they’re still fairly new to the Gem State. The first Dollar General in Idaho opened in Athol in 2022. With that in mind, we would be surprised if these small Idaho communities were part of the cuts, but we'll have to wait and see.

You’ll find their current locations in the following the communities:

Athol: 30601 N Old Highway 95

Bonners Ferry: 510051 Highway 95

Council: 500 Illinois Avenue

Payette: 250 N. 16th Street

Priest River: 279 State Hwy 57

Rupert: 212 Oneida Street

Sagle: 78 Sagle Road

Weiser: 1430 East 6th Street