From clothing stores to banks, the first two months of 2025 has been a blood bath for once beloved and popular national chains in Idaho.

At the beginning of 2025 we put together a list of nine well known brands that have publicly admitted that they’re struggling and planning to close locations. So far two of the brands on that list have delivered on our prediction that they would close one or all of their Idaho locations.

Macy’s and Advance Auto Parts Begin Idaho Closures

On January 6, we predicted that Macy’s would close at least one Idaho location. Just four days later, they announced the permanent closure of their location at Coeur d’ Alene’s Silver Lake Mall. That means that the Boise Towne Square Mall location is the final Macy’s in the state.

The same day, we predicted that Idaho would lose at least one to two Advanced Auto Parts when they moved forward with plans to close over 700 locations. According to the company’s store locator, the Coeur d’Alene location changed all of its hours to “CLOSED” sometime between January 6 and February 28.

We just noticed that the Meridian and Rexburg locations did the same sometime between February 28 and March 11. They’re also listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google now.

Big Lots Plans to Reopen Some of Their Locations After Renovations

Back in January, we told you the future of Idaho’s remaining Big Lots stores was muddy. Gordon Brothers stepped in and decided to keep up to 200 locations open. Despite those plans, Big Lots’ website still said “All Stores Closing.”

Shortly after, Gordon Brothers posted a list of Big Lots stores with leases for sale. Fast Company explained that that’s usually a sign of which stores will be closing for good. All four of Idaho’s remaining stores were listed.

A new report from Fast Company says that renovations and deep cleans of the locations set to be saved by Gordon Brothers' “Variety Wholesalers” have begun. Nine of those stores will be ready for a “soft opening” by April 10. Reopenings will continue in phases.

Three of Idaho’s Four Remaining Big Lots Stores Close

For now, Idahoans will say goodbye to the Big Lots locations in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Lewiston. Sometime between March 4 and March 11, the locations were scrubbed from the store’s locator.

Meridian’s location is still listed as open. We haven’t been able to locate any permits that suggest that a renovation is planned for the location on Fairview Avenue.

Meanwhile the Big Lots Facebook account is posting notices like “Final Week! Last Call for Huge Savings. Slashing Prices until it’s all gone!” and “Last 8 Days - Or Less! Stores close when everything is sold!” Eight days from when the post was made is March 17.

The Boise and Pocatello locations closed in 2024.