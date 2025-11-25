Chicken soup. Inhaling steam. Pumping your body full of Vitamin C and Zinc. When Idahoans feel a cold coming on, everyone has a remedy they swear by. Over the years, I’ve come to find the only way to un0stuff myself is nasal spray. If that’s your go-to as well, you need to know about a recall affecting more than 40,000 bottles of nasal spray sold at Walgreens stores, including locations in the Gem State.

According to Idaho News 6’s parent company, Scripps News, the popular pharmacy chain is recalling several lots of its Walgreens-branded Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol after discovering it may be contaminated with a microorganism called Pseudomonas lactis. It’s a big name for a tiny bacterium that’s normally found in raw bovine milk and spoiled dairy products.

The FDA notification labels this a Class II recall which means exposure to the contamination may cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

While no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall, Walgreens is playing it better safe than sorry and pulling the potentially contaminated lots from store shelves. If the affected products are in your medicine cabinet, you should not use them.

Here’s what you need to check your labels for:

Name: Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol

Size: 1.5-ounce bottles

Lot Numbers and Expiration Dates : 71409 (Expiration date - 2/27/2027) and 71861 (Expiration date - 8/31/2027)

