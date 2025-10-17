Whether you’re serving it as a side or it’s the star of a main dish like paella, rice is a pantry staple in thousands of Idaho homes. However, Idahoans may want to check the box before using potentially contaminated rice that was recently part of a major recall.

Ben’s Original has issued a voluntary recall of several varieties of their “Ready Rice” products. According to the recall notice, it’s possible small, naturally occurring stones from the rice farm where the product was harvested made their way into the packaged product. While no injuries tied to the affected products have been reported, consuming those stones could lead to oral or digestive tract injuries.

Ben’s Original says they know that the brown rice product was sold at Target stores and the long grain and wild rice product was sold through Amazon. However, they say that if you bought these products at any other stores you should check the batch code because it’s possible that other retailers may have purchased them through Associated Grocers, C&S or Dot Foods between August and September.

The affected products are:

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice

Batch Code: 533ELGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Batch Code: 534ALGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

Batch Code: 534AMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Batch Code: 534BMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Batch Code: 534DMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice

Batch Code: 533BMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Batch Code: 533CLGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Batch Code: 533CMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

If you discover that you do have some of the recalled products, you can contact Ben’s Original Customer Care to start the return process.