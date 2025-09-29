When it comes to after school snacks, there are certain foods that will always be a hit with kids. It’s not uncommon to find Idaho freezers stuffed with dino nuggets, pizza rolls and corndogs. However, residents are now being warned to check their snacks.

One of the most well-known corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick manufacturers is recalling 58 million pounds of product after discovering that pieces of wood may have mixed in with the batter. According to the recall notice posted in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service page, Hillshire Brands received multiple complaints about wood pieces in their products. Five of those complaints were linked to injuries.

An investigation showed that wooden sticks entered the production process before several varieties of their State Fair corn dogs and Jimmy Dean pancake and sausage on a stick products were coated in batter.

While the affected products are no longer available in stores, the FSIS is worried that these products may still be in home freezers as well as school cafeterias. In addition to retail stores and restaurants, these products were also sold to school districts and Department of Defense facilities.

Consumers who have these products should toss them in the trash or take them back to the store where they were purchased.

What Products Were Recalled?

The list is fairly lengthy, but the easiest way to identify them is if they have “EST-582” or “P-894” printed on the packaging. Below is a gallery of the packaging for products that are part of the recall, but you’ll want to match them up with the proper package size/type and use by dates on the full list HERE.

These brands have been sold locally at Albertsons, Fred Meyer and Walmart but many of the local stores’ pages are showing them out of stock after the recall, a good indication that they’ve been removed.