There’s something in the air right now. Everyone seems to be feeling overwhelmed or in some sort of funk. It could be anxiety about all the to-dos that go into the upcoming holiday season. Maybe it’s the fact that it’s now dark on the way to work and on the way home from work.

Whatever it is, you try to cheer yourself up with a little treat once you’ve called it a day. If that treat is an ice cream bar, you may want to check the label before you bite into it. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has just issued a voluntary recall of one of its most popular products in 31 states, including Idaho.

According to the FDA, Dreyer’s believes that some of their Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate mini bars may contain undeclared wheat, which could produce a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the consumer has a wheat allergy.

Luckily, no actual illnesses or injuries have been reported at this point, but the company wants to do its due diligence. They believe that products containing wheat were incorrectly packed into boxes that do NOT identify wheat in the ingredient list.

The recall affects frozen treats with a batch code of LLA519501 and a best by date of 31 JAN 2027. The products were shipped to Kroger and Giant Eagle. Idaho is listed as part of the Kroger recall, which means these products were sold at stores under their umbrella of brands. That means Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate mini bars sold at Fred Meyer or Smith’s stores in Idaho could be part of the recall.

Dreyer’s has apologized and says that anyone with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who purchased these ice cream bars can return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. They also shared these images of the packaging:

No other Häagen-Dazs products are part of the recall. That means if you have a wheat sensitivity, but purchased a different flavor, there’s nothing to worry about.