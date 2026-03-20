The first weekend of Spring is finally here! It’s time to hop in the car, roll down the windows and get out and about for some fun. Here are events you don’t want to miss happening in or around Boise March 20-22, 2026.

Boise Spring Home Show at Expo Idaho

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If you’re ready to spruce up your home for spring, the Boise Spring Home Show is happening Friday through Sunday at Expo Idaho. Whether you’re looking to remodel, tackle home improvement projects or make your yard spectacular, this is the place to be for inspiration. There are more than 200 displays spread across the venue. MORE

Boise Bigfoot Hockey vs Tulsa Oilers at Idaho Central Arena

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It’s hockey night at Idaho Central Arena, but this weekend it’s not the Idaho Steelheads skating onto the ice. It’s the Boise Bigfoot! The Steelies have temporarily rebranded as the Boise Bigfoot as part of a fundraiser for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. One of the team’s Senior Account Executives with a visual arts minor started working on the specialty jersey design back in 2020, never thinking he’d get to use it. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after this weekend's home games against the Tulsa Oilers. MORE

Rosie the Riveter Day at the Warhawk Air Museum

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March is Women’s History Month and the Nampa Warhawk Air Museum is honoring the women of World War II who played a vital role on the home front with Rosie the Riveter Day. On Saturday, the museum will offer STEM activity stations throughout the museum where kids can learn how to rivet, test their code breaking skills and fly a drone. Anyone who dresses like Rosie gets in free. If you don’t dress up, the museum is offering $5 discounted admission. MORE

Meltdown Party at Bogus Basin

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Unseasonably warm temperatures are forcing Bogus Basin to close early this year, but they’re going out in style. Guests are invited to wear their wackiest outfits to the Meltdown Party on Sunday. The festivities include games in the base area, a costume parade, live music from High Pine Whiskey Yell and more. MORE

John Mulaney at Idaho Central Arena

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We all know the news has been too serious lately so step away from your doomscrolling and laugh instead. Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian John Mulaney brings his Mister Whatever Tour to Idaho Central Area on Sunday night. Tickets are still available and start as low as $54. MORE