Tiny Idaho Town is Home to One of America’s Most Beautiful Cabins
When you’re planning an Idaho vacation, there’s no shortage of cool places you can book on Airbnb, VRBO and other travel sites. Across the state, you can book a stay in everything from a restored train car, to covered wagons, to floating cabins, to a home with an epic Disney-themed indoor pool.
They’re all very cool, but may you like something more traditional. Deep down, you think there’s no better place to say in one of Idaho’s small lakeside towns than in a cabin. Then you’re in luck because there are hundreds of them peppered across the Gem State. However, only one of them could grab an honor like this!
24/7 Tempo recently published a list of “The Most Beautiful Cabins Across America.” They scoured AirBnB and picked the best cabin getaway in each state. To be considered for the list, a cabin had to have at least a 4.75-star rating from guests who’ve booked a stay there. Out of the hundreds of cabins available for rent in Idaho, they chose the “Bunkhouse,” a not too rustic cabin in Cascade. While it’s not what we were picturing when we read the headline “The Most Beautiful Cabins Across America,” it is pretty cute!
You'll Find One of the Most Beautiful Cabins in America in Cascade, Idaho
What WERE we picturing when we read 24/7 Tempo’s headline? Something more along the lines of this luxury cabin in Victor, Idaho. While searching through the hundreds of Idaho cabin listings on AirBnb, this appeared to be the most expensive “cabin” on the list.
Peek Inside Idaho's Most Expensive Cabin on Airbnb
The cabin in Victor isn’t the most expensive rental in the state. That title belongs to the Labelle Lake Event Venu and Retreat Center. It looks like an oversized cabin but didn’t come up when we searched for cabins on Airbnb.