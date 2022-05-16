Epic Idaho Airbnb With Disney Themed Pool Makes for a Perfect Getaway
Remember when we revealed that Idaho was home to one of the very best freshwater beaches in the United States? After seeing some of the breathtaking pictures of the lake that proudly wears the nickname "Caribbean of the Rockies," you decide that a trip there this summer is absolutely necessary!
Well, you came to the right place to continue planning that trip to Bear Lake! We stumbled across this absolutely wild Airbnb just 20 minutes from Bear Lake's North Beach. Located in Montpelier, the highlight of this property is the large, Mickey Mouse-themed indoor pool! As the listing explains, this home is meant to be a gathering place for large groups and offers guests the opportunity to weather proof their vacations.
If your extended family is planning a vacation together or you're looking for a place to host a family reunion, this could be the perfect location. While the stats for the listing say that it can sleep 16 guests in its four bedrooms, your host, Laurel, has creatively found a way for the property to sleep up to 40 people for those large groups. You'll see how she did it when you scroll through the photos!
In addition to the insane indoor pool, there are some other surprises inside this rental property that make it perfect for families!
