Spectacular Idaho Lake Named One of America’s BEST Fresh Water Beaches

Idaho may not border the Pacific Ocean like its neighbors Washington and Oregon, but there’s no shortage of beaches to dig your toes in the sand at! With over 2,000 lakes in the state, to take a top honor like this is a very, very big deal.

Summer travel season officially kicked off over the Memorial Day weekend and it arrived with a bang! The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a record 2,951,163 individuals on the Friday before the long holiday weekend. That number sent a pretty clear message that Americans are more than ready to book those summer vacations! For many families that means a trip to the beach.

Fordors Travel knows that when people think “beach trip”, they're thinking places like Hawaii, Ocean City, Coronado Beach or Siesta Key. You know, a beach that borders an actual ocean…but the publication is encouraging people to think outside the box and give one of America’s best lakeside beaches a try. They put together a list of 15 suggestions and guess what? Idaho put a beach on the list at #8!

You’ll find that beach along Bear Lake, a jaw dropping 20-mile long, 8-mile wide crystal clear, turquoise blue lake that we share with Utah. The waters are so beautiful that Bear Lake’s been nicknamed “the Caribbean of the Rockies.” According to a pamphlet put together by the folks on the Utah side of the lake, that incredible color comes from microscopic particles of white-colored limestone reflecting the water’s natural blue hue back to the surface.

Its unparalleled beauty is what makes the lake a popular destination for water recreation and camping and there are a handful of beaches around the lake to relax on. However, North Beach on the Idaho side is the beach that was named one of the very best freshwaters beaches in the country.

The complimentary article said:

This beach covers two miles of coastline and is an enormously popular swimming area in the summer months. There are plenty of quiet spots to plant a chair, soak up the sun, and enjoy the peaceful scenery of this idyllic green-blue-hued slice of lakeside paradise.

They’re not kidding about it being popular. North Beach was hardly a secret before this article was published. The Idaho Parks and Recreation website clearly states that the beach often reaches capacity during the summer months and encourages visitors to pre-purchase a parking day pass in advance to ensure that you get a spot on the beach.

Basically, that means that if you want peace and quiet, North Beach probably isn’t for you. But if you mentally prepare for crowds before you get there? You’re going to create some epic memories.

Idaho’s Bear Lake North Beach is open for day use only from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

