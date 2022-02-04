This Bad Habit Should Be Against the Law in Boise

Look I get it, it’s been a long day, you wanted to go straight home but instead, there you are pulling into the grocery store because you have to stop to pick up something for dinner. If it’s not dinner, maybe it’s diapers, last-minute supplies for the kids, and their school assignments… whatever it is, it has you at the grocery store at what you feel is the most inopportune time.

You just want to go home, kick your feet up, and relax. Instead, here you are waiting at the check-out line with a cart full of way more stuff than you intended on coming in for. Once you have everything loaded in your car, you look at the grocery cart.

This is the part where I get stuck because I can’t tell you what goes through someone’s mind when they leave their grocery cart anywhere other than the cart corrals in the parking lot.

The Bad Habit Boise Shoppers Need to Drop It's a bad habit but one I believe we can drop -- leaving shopping carts on the curb and in the parking lot.

