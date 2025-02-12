Popular Retailer Announces Permanent Closure of 450+ Locations, Idaho Impacted

✅ JoAnn Fabric has filed for bankruptcy twice in less than a year

✅ New bankruptcy documents show planned closure of over 450 stores

✅ Two Idaho locations appear on initial list of closures

During the first week of January, we shared a list of well-known, national retail chains most likely to close locations in Idaho.

Little did we know that within a matter of days, our predictions would start to come true and that there were a few more brands that should’ve been added to that list. Our initial list of predictions included the following brands.

We’ve learned that it would’ve been wise to add JCPenney, Kohl’s and JoAnn Fabrics to the list as well.

JoAnn Fabrics Very Likely to Close Hundreds of Locations

The last year has been a wild ride for the popular craft retailer. They initially filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, emerged from Chapter 11 in April 2024 and managed to keep all of their stores open throughout the process. From the outside looking in, it appeared that JoAnn managed to weather a storm that other retailers like Bed, Bath and Beyond weren’t able to.

However, as 2025 began there were some signs that maybe things weren’t business as usual. Reports started to surface that the brand was quietly closing locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Iowa. A week later, the brand filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

Prior to the filing, an expert from 9i Capital Group spoke to Newsweek about some of the brand’s perceived challenges. He did predict additional closures and the part of the discussion that stood out the most to us was the word “oversaturation.” With two locations in Boise and one in Nampa, we had serious doubts that all of the Treasure Valley locations would survive another round of cuts.

Boise and Moscow JoAnn Fabric Locations On List of Impending Closures

Turns out that the guy from 9i Capital Group was right. JoAnn’s just uploaded a new document to their bankruptcy docket listing close to 500 underperforming locations they want to eliminate as they make their way through their second bankruptcy. Fast Company said they confirmed the closures with Amanda Hayes, a spokesperson for the craft retailer.

We were able to locate that document and its bad news for the Gem State. Both the Federal Way location in Boise and the location at the Palouse Mall in Moscow appear on the list.

Regionally, the chain is planning the closure of three locations in Utah, 15 locations in Oregon and 21 locations in Washington State.