BIG Retailer With 8 Idaho Locations Begins Closing Stores in 2025

Just a few days ago, we broke down a list of well known, but struggling, national retail brands that may be looking at Idaho as a place to close some of all of their locations as they navigate turbulent financial times.

The brands spanned several different major categories like apparel, restaurants, pharmacies and auto parts. Less than a week later, it appears that another brand that became very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic but has seen dwindling sales since could be joining this list.

Despite Exiting Bankruptcy, Joann Fabrics Begins Closing Some Locations

Stores In And Around Columbus, Ohio Begin Process Of Reopening For Business Matthew Hatcher, Getty Images loading...

Last March, we told you that Bloomberg News had credible information that the popular fabric and craft supply retailer was close to filing bankruptcy. At the time, a financial insight website called “Quartz” broke down the source of Joann’s troubles. According to their experts, Joann’s struggles are two fold. Like other brick-and-mortar retailers, Joann faces competition from online retailers that offer lower prices and quick shipping.

They also say that retailers like Joann saw a spike in their popularity during COVID lockdowns as people turn toward crafting as a source of comfort and something to do. Joann was ready for the surge in interest, making their website very friendly to order curbside pick-up from. However, as life returned to normal people had less time to spend on hobbies and with inflation rising, especially on essentials like groceries, opted to spend their money more wisely.

Bloomberg was right. Joann did file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few days later, went through restructuring that allowed them to cancel nearly half of their $1.1 billion debt and exited bankruptcy at the end of April. What surprised a lot of people is that they were able to do it without closing any stores or laying off any employees.

Flashforward to 2025? It looks like closing underperforming stores will be necessary if they want to keep their finances on track. Newsweek reports that since the beginning of the year, the craft retailer has plans to close a handful of locations in states like Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Iowa.

With that news, Newsweek spoke to several experts about what this could mean for the brand. Kevin Thompson of 9i Capital Group told the publication that in addition to debt and reduced interest in crafting after the pandemic, an oversaturation of stores is another challenge Joann faces. He predicts more closures in the future.

Will Joann Closures Reach Idaho?

The brand confirmed to several news outlets that the stores mentioned above are closing, but has not released a list of future closures slated for 2025.

Thompson’s mention of “oversaturation” is why we’ll be keeping a close eye on what happens in Idaho. Joann operates two stores in Boise. According to Google Maps, the locations on Milwaukee and Federal Way are just 7.5 miles and a 12 minute drive apart. Is the brand making enough in the Treasure Valley to sustain two stores that close together and a third location at the old Karcher Mall in Nampa? We’ll wait and see.

Joann’s other Idaho locations are more spread out as they have single locations in Idaho Falls, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Pocatello and Twin Falls.