With back to school season in full swing, it’s not a bad idea to stock the freezer with some quick meals that you can just pop in the oven on a busy evening. If chicken nuggets or chicken tenders are a family favorite, you’ll want to check the packaging before cooking them up for the kids.

Potentially Dangerous Chicken Under Recall in Idaho

Over the weekend, the USDA published a Class 1 recall notice for several chicken products sold by Perdue Foods LLC. A Class 1 recall is the most severe recall applied to food. The FDA describes a Class 1 recall as:

a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

In this case, that “situation” is the possibility that three of Perdue’s ready to eat chicken tender and chicken nugget products may be contaminated with foreign matter. According to the USDA’s notification, Perdue is voluntarily recalling 167,171 pounds of chicken after customers discovered metal wire embedded in the product.

While no one was injured, Perdue is concerned that their contaminated product is sitting in your freezer. If it is, they advise you to trash the product or return it for a refund.

The products under the recall contain the number P-33944 on the back of the package. Locally, these products were sold at Whole Foods, Albertsons and Fred Meyer. Here’s a look at the products and packaging you need to check your freezer for.

