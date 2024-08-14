DO NOT DRIVE: Thousands of Idaho Vehicles Now Under Urgent Recall
When you think of some of the biggest brand PR disasters in history, what comes to mind?
Ticketmaster dropping the ball on the one fandom they couldn’t afford to? The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco where the smartphones caught fire due to faulty batteries? Chi-Chi’s Hepatitis outbreak?
We’re fairly sure the words “Takata Airbags” probably belong on that list, too. Takata, a Japan based company, has been at the center of several major recalls dating back to the early 2000s. Their products continue to be a burden for thousands of Idahoans who bought vehicles from brands they trusted like Ford and Mazda.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just issued a very serious “Do Not Drive” warning for more than 457,000 vehicles that were made with faulty Takata airbags almost two decades ago. It’s possible that if the airbag deploys in these older model vehicles, it could explode and shoot sharp metal fragments at the driver or passengers. The blast is forceful enough that the shrapnel could seriously injure or even kill someone in the vehicle.
The recall notice explains that the defective products have been tied to 27 deaths and 400 injuries in the United States over the years.
That’s why drivers, including thousands in Idaho, are being told that they shouldn’t drive these vehicles under any circumstances until their airbag has been replaced. According to the NHTSA, Ford and Mazda are both trying to make it right by offering free towing, mobile repair and loaner vehicles if needed. The repair is also free.
A lot of teenagers end up with an older model car as their first car. While you might not be driving a vehicle that’s about 20 years old, someone you love might, so pass this along where it applies. Here’s a look at the vehicles impacted by the most recent Takata airbag recall.
DO NOT DRIVE: Thousands of Popular Cars Under URGENT Recall in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
