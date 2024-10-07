Some of America’s Best Tacos Are Served at Hidden Idaho Food Truck

If there’s one thing that you can get many people to agree on, it’s that tacos should really be their own food group. However, it’s a lot harder to get people to agree on who’s serving up the best tacos in Idaho.

From food trucks to trending taquerias to restaurants where you’ll find a James Beard chef in the kitchen, there’s no shortage of places to chow down on tacos. Narrowing it down to a single location that serves the best tacos not just in Boise, but in the entire state, is a tall task that we’re glad we didn’t get stuck with.

Instead, Yelp took on that challenge when they put together their list of the “Best Taco Spot in Every State 2024.” In order to choose a winner for each state in the nation, they looked at restaurants in their own taco category that had a lot of reviews mentioning relevant keywords. They then ranked those restaurants based on the number of reviews and ratings they had from January 2019 though July 2024.

So when all the numbers shook out, who came out on top? Would it be Madre, which was featured in a recent season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives? What about Amano in Caldwell, where James Beard winner Salvador Alamilla is manning the kitchen? Maybe Barrio, a newer 21+ taqueria in Bown Crossing?

Nope! Yelp handed the nod to Bronco Tacos, a food truck that you’ve probably driven past hundreds of times without realizing it's there. It’s parked near the fruit stand next to Scandinavian Designs on Broadway in Boise. Their homemade quesabirria tacos haven’t just wowed Boise residents, but also visitors from California, Illinois, Utah, Oregon and more.

With the kind words Yelpers left behind, we’re not overly surprised to discover that the food truck has achieved one of the most difficult feats in the restaurant industry - a perfect five-star rating on the review website! It’s a far less controversial choice than when LoveFood named the “Bacon, Egg and Cheese” taco at Tin Roof Tacos the single best taco in the state.

Bronco Tacos isn’t the first taco joining to be recognized by Yelp. Last year, they put together a list of the Top 100 Tacos in the United States and honored Pablo’s Tacos in Nampa at #55 and Garnacha Que Apapacha in Boise at #76.

If you’ve tried any of these spots before and weren’t WOWed, you just need to keep looking. Here’s a HUGE list of taco joints that one of our co-workers reviewed in the span of a year.

