Trendy New 21+ Taco and Tequila Destination Now Open in Boise

One of the best patios in Southeast Boise’s Bown Crossing has spent the last two summers totally empty. Something new has finally moved into the vacant location!

For nearly 10 years, 3073 S Bown Way was home to Bier: Thirty, a unique gastropub and bottle shop. It was a popular destination for not just people living in the neighborhood, but for runners and cyclists looking for a cold drink after spending time on the Boise Greenbelt.

Unfortunately, the pandemic was rough on the small business. They ended up closing permanently on January 13, 2021.

Flash-forward two years and that address has been snapped up by one of the neighboring businesses in Bown Crossing. The Lumsden family, which created the Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria locations in Bown Crossing and Eagle Island and Eight Thirty Common in Meridian, have spent the last few months transforming the restaurant into “Barrio Boise,” a 21+ tequila/taqueria.

A taqueria is a Mexican restaurant specializing in tacos and according to an August 2022 report from the Idaho Statesman, that’s exactly what the new concept planned to serve. They also have a liquor license, something the previous tenant didn’t have. This is will allow them to put heavy focus on tequila and mezcal, in addition to other craft cocktails.

Facebook users in the Southeast Boise Living group noticed that Barrio quietly opened last week. While they haven’t posted their menu online yet, early reviews mention guacamole, street corn, beef tacos, fish tacos, lots of salsa/hot sauce choices and quite the selection of cocktails. They also praised friendly service and positive attitudes from the staff.

Right now, they’re open weekdays 3-10 p.m., Saturday 12-10 p.m. and Sunday 12-9 p.m.

Parents in the previously Facebook group are slightly disappointed that Barrio is adults only, however we anticipate that the new Nara Ramen opening down the street where Locavore used to be will be family friendly.

