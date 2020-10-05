You may not think of the Boise area as very spooky, but paranormal activity is happening all around us. I traveled from Caldwell to Nampa to Meridian to Boise to visit the most haunted locations in the Treasure Valley.

The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley The Boise area is full of ghosts! These are the 15 places that you are most likely going to have a run-in with the paranormal.

7 First Hand Accounts from Boise's Infamous Murder House In 1987, one of Boise's most gruesome crimes happened in this house that still stands at 805 W Linden in Southeast Boise. These are the stories people who've lived in or near it shared with us on social media.