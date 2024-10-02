Target Now Enforcing Important New Rule at All 7 Idaho Stores

A trip to Target is always an adventure. You go there with a very simple shopping list: snacks for the kid’s lunches, laundry soap and shampoo but somehow…you leave there with $250 worth of clothes, décor and office supplies you didn’t know you needed.

If you’re a Target shopper, the big box store recently made a change to a policy that will affect Idaho shoppers. The small tweak could mean big changes if you regret any of those Target impulse purchases.

Target Now Enforcing New Return Policy Rule at All Idaho Locations

Target To Report Earnings On Wednesday Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

According to TheStreet, Target quietly added a single but very important line to their return policy. The policy still says that many unopened items in new condition can be returned within 90 days. For most, but not all items, shoppers could choose a refund or exchange for the product they brought into guest services.

Unfortunately, too many people took advantage of this policy. Target, like many other retailers, has seen an uptick in the number of people trying to bring back merchandise that appears to have no-defects but has clearly been used. The National Retail Federation explains the term for these sorts of fraudulent returns is “wardrobing.” Returns cost businesses, like Target, money because they require extra labor, transport and inspection.

The agency says that retailers also commonly encounter people trying to return shoplifted merchandise in order to obtain cash, returns made with counterfeit recipes or returns made by organized retail crime groups.

Target’s fed-up with the costs they have to take on with these returns so they’ve now added this verbiage to the very first line of their return policy:

Target reserves the right to deny returns, refunds and exchanges including but not limited to prevent fraud, suspected fraud or abuse.

The change is one of a handful Target’s made during the last calendar year. In late December 2023, CNN reported that Target would start limiting the number of items customers could take through self-checkout to 10.

In mid-July, Target stopped accepting personal checks as a form of payment.

