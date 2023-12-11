These Are the 10 Most Stolen Items from Walmart in Idaho

One of the most attractive parts of living in Idaho is our low crime rates. In fact, according to FBI crime data released in October, Idaho actually has the lowest property crime rate per capita. That’s comforting, but crime still happens here, including shoplifting.

If you look at the Crime in Idaho report for 2022, you’ll find that “shoplifting” under the stats for larceny/theft offenses which the report defines as the unlawful taking, carrying, leading or riding away of property from the possession of another person. Of the 13,367 theft reports from 2022, 26% of them were shoplifting cases, making it the #2 type of theft behind a much broader “all other larceny” category.

We couldn’t find an Idaho law that specifically spells out the punishment for shoplifting, but if you’re busted making a five-finger discount you could be charged with petit theft, willful concealment of goods or grand theft (depending on the value of what you stole.) Depending on what you’re charged with, you could face fines from $1,000-$5,000 or anywhere from six months up to twenty years in jail. No matter how tough times are, it’s just not worth it.

What Items are Most Commonly Stolen from Walmart?

Idaho has 26 locations in Idaho, including their supercenters and marketplace locations. The big-box retailer is already known for having some of the lowest prices on everything from essential groceries to popular electronics, but they’re still a target for shoplifters. “Aisle of Shame” examined news articles and crowdsourced information on sites like Reddit and Quora from people who work or have worked at Walmart stores.

This is what they’ve discovered.

