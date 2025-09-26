At the beginning of 2025, we put together a fairly lengthy list of national chain restaurants and retailers that would likely close some or all of their locations in the Boise area. The latest chain on the closure list wasn’t on our radar and we have a feeling that fans of the restaurant will be equally surprised by the news.

An interesting lease listing titled “Restaurant Space Available in BoDo” appeared on Colliers website this week. The image is unmistakable, it’s P.F. Chang’s.

The 6,980 square foot property is listed for $28 per square foot and is advertised as a second generation restaurant with covered outdoor dining space in a prime downtown corner location in BoDo. The agents handling the property hope that over 40,000 people working in Downtown Boise and the restaurant’s proximity to the Boise Centre, Idaho Central Arena and Treefort Music Hall will make it attractive to a new tenant.

The Idaho Statesman saw the listing as well and confirmed with Colliers that P.F. Chang’s last day will be in late October.

When my husband and I went to see the new Superman movie at BoDo Cinema, I remember saying outloud “I’ve been to P.F. Chang’s exactly once” as we walked by the building. While it may not have been at the top of my choices for dining out in Downtown Boise, I thought the restaurant was still pretty popular.

There haven’t been any articles about the chain as a whole struggling. Nor were there any that mentioned mass closures across the country. That wasn’t the case when another popular chain restaurant left BoDo in 2024.

Shortly after Bonefish Grill left Downtown Boise, news broke that the restaurant’s parent company Bloomin’ Brands was struggling and planned to close at least 41 restaurants in their portfolio. It appears that Boise’s Bonefish Grill was part of that plan, but Bloomin’ Brands kept their Outback Steakhouse locations open in the Treasure Valley.

Kichii Sushi + Spirits which is near the same intersection as P.F. Chang’s also recently announced they’re closing.