Popular Restaurant That Closed 41 Locations in 2024 Still Has 4 In Idaho

While we’re proud that a significant portion of Idaho’s culinary scene is made up of small, locally owned restaurants, chain restaurants still have their place in our communities.

It’s no secret that Idaho’s population has skyrocketed over the past decade or so. In fact, census data reveals that in at least 18 significant cities, Idaho natives are outnumbered by people who were born in different states.

While we know those new neighbors will eventually discover their favorite locally owned restaurants, chains like Olive Garden, Pizza Hut or Applebee’s give them a dining destination that feels like home. The quality and taste of chain restaurants is pretty uniform all over the country.

What Major Restaurant Chains Downsized in 2024?

Sometimes the portfolio of some chain restaurants grows too big and the higher-ups have to make the decision to close underperforming stores to keep themselves from financial ruin. Idaho saw that happen with Denny’s, Red Lobster, Carl’s Jr., MOD Pizza, Shari’s and Dickey’s BBQ Pit in 2024. They all found themselves on our list of businesses that closed last year.

However, there was one restaurant chain that announced the shutdown of 41 restaurants in early 2024 that managed to remain untouched in Idaho. Last February, Bloomin’ Brands announced that they’d be closing that targeted list of locations for multiple reasons. Yes, some were put on that list due to diminishing foot traffic and poor sales.

The condition of the restaurant itself was a factor too. Some of their locations, primarily Outback Steakhouses, were close to the end of 20-30 year leases and in desperate need of an upgrade. The investment Bloomin’ Brands would have to make to these Outback locations to bring them up to date wasn’t financially sound.

If you love Outback’s Bloomin’ Onion (or are a big fan of their Aussie Cheese Fries like we are,) you’ll be relieved to know that ALL of Idaho’s four Outback Steakhouses survived the great purge of 2024. You’ll still find them at:

Boise

7189 Overland Rod

(208) 323-4230

Idaho Falls

970 Lindsay Blvd

(208) 523-9301

Nampa

2011 W Karcher Road

(208) 461-4585

Twin Falls

1965 Blue Lakes Blvd N

(208) 733-4585

Author’s Note: Bloomin’ Brands DID close one of their other brands in Idaho in 2024. Bonefish Grill closed in January 2024 due to lease negotiations following through. More on that HERE.