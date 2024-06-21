Another Boise Business is Closing After 10 Beautiful Years Downtown

While this one hurts because we made one of the most significant purchases of our entire life at this store on Main Street in Downtown Boise.

It’s been seven years since the last time we shopped there, which at first sounds unsupportive, but for most women who’ve shopped there, only needing to make ONE big purchase is a good thing. It means that your love story is playing out the way you hoped it would!

The business we’re talking about is LaNeige Bridal & Tuxedo at 1020 W Main Street in Downtown Boise. According to their website, Debbie Spoja came up with the idea for the bridal boutique and formalwear store while living abroad with her family in Eastern France. She was inspired by a bridal boutique she saw during that chapter of her life and decided to bring the styles and experience that brides in Europe were accustomed to, to the Mountain West. She opened LaNeige on Main Street in 2014.

When we shopped for our gown there years ago, the team member who helped our bride tribe explained that they were the only boutique in the state that had their own in-house designer. If you had a specific vision for your gown, she’d be there to oversee every step of bringing that vision to life.

Flash forward a decade after their grand opening, Spoja’s ready to turn in her keys and move on to her next chapter. Earlier this month, the bridal boutique posted that they will be locking the doors for the last time on Saturday, June 29. While we’re crushed to see a business that treated us so well in our search for the dress, this is a HUGE opportunity for brides-to-be.

When we wrote about our experience at LaNeige in 2017, we noted that the boutique was best suited for brides with a dress budget over $1,000. During their final days, all the gowns, not just floor samples, will be discounted to $500 or less. Veils will be less than $100. In order to take advantage of the sale, you must book an appointment.

There’s A LOT of construction happening in the area around the shop, but it doesn’t appear to be why LaNeige is calling it quits now. BoiseDev, which first reported the closure, explained that Spoja is retiring.

