Popular Retailer With 8 Idaho Stores No Longer Accepting Gift Cards

When a major retailer is poised to make an exit from Idaho, news travels fast. However, not all of the customers who are sad to see this particular retailer go read the fine print and it’s led to a lot of disappointment.

By now, you already know that JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is planning to close their eight remaining Idaho locations following the decision to file for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

The timeline is fluid and each store’s final day depends on how long it takes to sell out the inventory. However, the USA Today reports that most JOANN stores across the country will be gone by the end of May.

READ MORE: Big Brands That Could Closed Idaho Stores Permanently in 2025

We’ve heard feedback from crafters from Idaho based crafters about how disappointed they are to see JOANN leave Idaho. Several cosplayers told us that JOANN was their go-to retailer when it came to buying fabric to make their costumes. They liked being able to go into the store and feel the fabric before committing to a purchase and noted that the list of alternate places to shop is small.

Get our free mobile app

While this may seem like a good time to stock up on fabric, yarn and other supplies, some JOANN faithful were surprised to learn that their gift cards are no longer good.

JOANN Fabrics is NO Longer Accepting Gift Cards, Customers Are Upset

JOANN Fabric And Crafts To Close 500 Stores Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

When JOANN initially announced their bankruptcy in January, they launched a Customer FAQ page on their restructuring website. The response to the question about gift cards has changed several times.

On January 20, the response to “Can I still use my JOANN gift card?” was:

We are currently accepting gift cards. However, as of the Petition Date, the Company will cease sales of all gift certificates and gift cards. A lot depends on the outcome of the court-supervised sale process and our policy may be updated as we progress through this process. We will provide updates if there are changes to our policy.

Archived versions of the restructuring page showed this response on February 12 when JOANN was planning on closing 500 of their 800 stores:

As of January 15, 2025, the Company has ceased sales of all gift certificates and gift cards. We are currently accepting gift cards for in-store purchases. Gift cards are NOT being accepted on our website.

On February 20, the document read:

JOANN will not be accepting returns at this time.

However, it was updated again two days later and contained February 28 as the final day to use gift cards.

Loyal JOANN customers who showed up to use their gift cards at the liquidation sales felt betrayed to discover their gift cards are no longer good.

While the company did technically inform customers of the final day for gift cards, it wasn’t clearly posted on the front page of the company’s official website. Idaho shoppers who were unaware of the separate restructuring website likely wouldn’t have known that their unused gift cards were no longer good before arriving at the store.

Forever 21’s Gift Card Deadline Is Quickly Approaching

Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer Continues Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Since there’s ANOTHER big retailer exiting Idaho, we feel like it’s an appropriate time to remind you that Forever 21 is going out of business at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Per their website, they will stop accepting gift cards and store credit on April 15.

We were at the mall over the weekend and Forever 21 still has a significant amount of merchandise at some really decent discounts. However, with the dressing rooms closed permanently we passed on buying anything.