Big Retailer in Idaho Goes Bankrupt Two Times in a Single Year

Shoppers raised their eyebrows when the brand, which was briefly in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024, started quietly closing locations in a handful of states as the calendar flipped to 2025.

Based on the number of retailers we’ve seen go bankrupt over the past few years: Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning, Rite-Aid, Big Lots, etc. we have to admit that we were a little surprised to see a company that filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, exit a month later with their debt cut in half.

The recently announced closures had many speculating that the company’s reorganization wasn’t going as well as it appeared. Now it seems like they’re poised to join this list of retailers in danger of closing some or all Idaho locations in 2025.

Jo-Ann Fabrics Files for Bankruptcy Again

According to CNN, Jo-Ann Fabrics has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year. Rather than blaming inflation, a shaky economy and reduced interest in crafting post-pandemic, Jo-Ann’s interim CEO released a statement saying:

The last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our current financial position and constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step.

They’re hoping to sell their assets to Gordon Brothers Retail Partner, LLC but would entertain better offers from interested parties. He seems optimistic that selling the company would allow Jo-Ann to survive in some way, rather than disappear like Bed Bath and Beyond and Tuesday Morning did.

However, John Bringardrner of Debtwire told CNN that even with the current, undisclosed bid, Jo-Ann stores would likely be liquidated and go out of business under Gordon Brothers.

Jo-Ann Fabrics currently operates these eight locations in Idaho:

Boise: 1085 N. Milwaukee St

Boise: 3275 S Federal Way

Nampa: 1509 Caldwell Blvd

Twin Falls: 840 Blue Lakes Blvd N

Moscow: 1854 W Pullman Rd

Coeur d’Alene: 200 West Hanley Ave, Suite 1101

Idaho Falls: 2408 South 25th East

Pocatello: 1790 Hurley Dr

